Florida launches statewide preregistration for vaccines

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents can now join a statewide pre-registration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 and older and frontline health care workers

To preregister and be notified when vaccine appointments are available, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call (866) 201-0712.

“We are very excited to offer Bay County residents a waiting list for vaccines,” Sandon S. Speedling, director, Bay County Department of Health, said. “This new system will also allow for pre-registration on the internet or by phone, therefore increasing access.”

The myvaccine.fl.gov website allows individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available in the county. On the site, residents can select Bay County and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

This week DOH-Bay will vaccinate 500 persons. This includes 200 homebound seniors and 300 seniors without internet capabilities who called for an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks.

Additionally, as part of the statewide preregistration system, each county has a designated number that individuals can call and pre-register with if they do not have internet access. Bay County’s designated number is (866) 201-0712.

The statewide preregistration system also provides each county with a designated helpline number. This helpline will connect individuals directly with an operator and answer questions regarding the preregistration system. Bay County’s helpline number is 833-540-2033.

For additional information, please visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov, BayHealthCOVID19.org and FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.