TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Next Saturday, November 30th, Florida residents and visitors will be able to take part in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s last saltwater license-free fishing day of this year.

This event is one of eight license-free fishing days offered by FWC and falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

FWC says that while the license requirement will be waived, all other rules apply for recreational anglers.