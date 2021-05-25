Florida Highway Patrol needs your help locating a hit-and-run suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is asking for residents to be on the lookout for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run this afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said the victim followed the suspect vehicle after it fled the scene and obtained this picture of the vehicle.

The hit-and-run occurred near the intersection of US 29 (Pensacola Blvd) and Hope Drive, according to FHP.

They said suspect was driving a dark colored Mazda hatchback SUV, hit a Dodge Ram on Pensacola Boulevard, and then fled onto Hope Drive.

Officials said the Mazda was occupied by a black male with dreadlock/braided style hair.

They said the suspect was driving recklessly, passed a stopped school bus, and then started driving towards on-coming traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the driver’s front and rear passenger door.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Trooper Knowles at *347 or Crime Stoppers.