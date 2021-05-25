Florida Highway Patrol needs your help locating a hit-and-run suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is asking for residents to be on the lookout for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run this afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said the victim followed the suspect vehicle after it fled the scene and obtained this picture of the vehicle.

The hit-and-run occurred near the intersection of US 29 (Pensacola Blvd) and Hope Drive, according to FHP.

They said suspect was driving a dark colored Mazda hatchback SUV, hit a Dodge Ram on Pensacola Boulevard, and then fled onto Hope Drive.

Officials said the Mazda was occupied by a black male with dreadlock/braided style hair.

They said the suspect was driving recklessly, passed a stopped school bus, and then started driving towards on-coming traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the driver’s front and rear passenger door.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Trooper Knowles at *347 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 5-25-2021

Residents engage in intense conversation about affordable housing with Panama City Commission

Panama City officials discuss the benefits of body cameras for the police department

The I-TEAM investigates back log of tax refunds

Haney technical virtual reality paint simulator Live shot

A virtual game-like simulation is teaching students at Haney Technical Center

More Local News

Don't Miss