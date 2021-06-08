Florida governor recognizes Matrix Outreach Executive Director for her efforts

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — A non-profit organization in DeFuniak Springs has received the governor’s attention after this year’s efforts during COVID-19.

Matrix Community Outreach in DeFuniak Springs helps those who are homeless, needing mortgage and rental help, utility assistance as well as veteran services across the county.

Matrix Executive Director Candy Nowling helped collect and hand out 51,429 boxes of fresh goods all across Walton County.

With her help through this tough year, many were able to sleep easier through the night. Governor DeSantis and county officials recognized Nowling for her efforts.

“These selfless efforts and her divine spirit were recognized by the great state of Florida as she was awarded the 2020 volunteer agency award from the Florida Governor’s hurricane conference earlier this spring,” said Matrix Public Information Officer Catie Feeney at the Walton Commission meeting Tuesday.

The money Nowling was able to raise, and all the residents the organization she was able to assist hit new records.