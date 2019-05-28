Florida Gov. Ron Desantis in Israel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fl - Florida Governor Ron Desantis is in Israel this week, hoping to increase and encourage bilateral tourism between Florida and Israel.

He met with the Israel Minister of Tourism, Yariv Gideon Levin and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to support the research, development and implementation of projects to increase tourism between the two.

The MOU was signed during a reception in Tel Aviv with Visit Florida and Disney, and attended by the delegation from Florida, and more than 100 travel and trade professionals based in Israel.

The MOU is aimed at bringing more visitors from Israel to the Sunshine State.

During the reception, Governor Desantis also highlighted the launch of El Al Airlines new direct flight to Orlando from Tel Aviv beginning in June.

In the last year, scheduled nonstop flight departures from Israel to Florida have increased in the last year. Scheduled nonstop flight departures from Israel to Florida have increased by nearly seven percent and the United States is projected to welcome more than half a million visitors from Israel in 2021.