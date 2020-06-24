Florida FWC officer killed in the line of duty remembered

Funeral services for a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer were held this week in South Florida.

Julian Keen, 30, was killed in the line of duty on June 14th in Hendry County

Around 100 FWC Officers and their families from the Panhandle drove to the town of Labelle to mourn the loss of the young officer.

Keen was off duty when he stopped to assist in a hit and run. He was shot and killed and a suspect has been arrested in the case.

Friends and co-workers say Officer Keen was a hero in his community who had overcome adversity in his young life, and went on to become a successful law enforcement officer.

