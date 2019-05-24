Florida Forestry ceases burn authorizations Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service, Chipola Forestry Center, has ceased issuing authorizations for all outdoor burning until further notice, officials wrote in a news release. The areas include Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

"No yard debris waste, no big piles and no civil cultural burns," Mike Mathis, the Florida Forest Service Chipola manager, said.

"Critical fire weather and increasing dry conditions have created an elevated risk for wildfire potential," officials wrote in the release. "Hurricane Michael caused difficult conditions for firefighters to access and suppress wildfires in the major impact zone. This combination has increased the threat to wildfire severity."

"It puts people at risk when you do this. [The] potential to burn down homes, ruin property, potentially put someone's life at risk," Mathis told News 13.

Residents in the affected counties will not have the authorization to conduct any outdoor burning of “yard debris”, pile burns, and silvicultural burns. Extreme caution should be followed when conducting any campfires, outdoor cooking, and the use of legal fireworks.

"Authorizations will not be issued in the affected counties until weather conditions improve," officials wrote.