Florida Forest Service issues fire weather warning

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the Panhandle today.

“Critically low relative humidity percentages combined with sustained winds of 15 mph are predicted this afternoon,” officials wrote in a news release. “These conditions, coupled with a lack of adequate rainfall, create an increased potential for wildfire activity. Any open fire will have the potential to escalate quickly causing catastrophic damage.”

Holmes and Washington counties have issued county-wide burn bans in their local jurisdictions. Other counties are considering burn bans in their local areas. The Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations and strongly recommends not burning outside until weather conditions improve, officials wrote.