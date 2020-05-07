Florida Forest Service holds news conference

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida fire and forest officials are holding a news conference on the Panhandle wildfires at 12:30 p.m.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Forester and Florida Forest Service Director Erin Albury are holding a news conference at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center are among those expected to speak at the new conference.

Several thousand acres have burned across the Panhandle thanks to dry conditions and in Walton County an illegal burn. Dozens of homes have been destroyed and hundreds of people have evacuated.