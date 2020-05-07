Florida Forest Service holds news conference

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida fire and forest officials are holding a news conference on the Panhandle wildfires at 12:30 p.m.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Forester and Florida Forest Service Director Erin Albury are holding a news conference at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center are among those expected to speak at the new conference.

Several thousand acres have burned across the Panhandle thanks to dry conditions and in Walton County an illegal burn. Dozens of homes have been destroyed and hundreds of people have evacuated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten"

Walton Wildfire Midday Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Wildfire Midday Thursday"

Santa Rosa Beach damage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Rosa Beach damage video"

Walton Wildfire Thursday morning update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Wildfire Thursday morning update"

Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity"

JCSD to hold drive thru graduation ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "JCSD to hold drive thru graduation ceremony"
More Local News