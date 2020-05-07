Florida Forest Service holds news conference

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida fire and forest officials are holding a news conference on the Panhandle wildfires at 12:30 p.m.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Forester and Florida Forest Service Director Erin Albury are holding a news conference at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center are among those expected to speak at the new conference.
Several thousand acres have burned across the Panhandle thanks to dry conditions and in Walton County an illegal burn. Dozens of homes have been destroyed and hundreds of people have evacuated.