Florida Forest Service fights several wildfires during the past week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Abnormally warm weather coupled with a lack of adequate rainfall create an increased potential for wildfire activity. The Florida Forest Service responded to many of these wildfires over the weekend.

The largest is currently 119 acres in Fountain, Florida and 90 percent contained. Increased wind conditions,coming from variable directions,caused multiple containment issues for firefighter crews. The Florida Forest Service has required the use of an excavator, helicopter and heavy bulldozers to establish containment lines.

Hurricane Michael left 2.8 million acres of broken or downed timber on the ground. This debris is drying out quicker creating difficult conditions for forestry firefighters to establish contingency lines. These conditions are causing wildfires to grow faster and larger.

The Florida Forest Service is recommending everyone to be extremely cautious with any outdoor burning including pile burns, campfires,and outdoor grilling. The Florida panhandle is under moderate drought conditions causing escapes to escalate quickly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements"

Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative"

Vacation rentals suspended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacation rentals suspended"

Meals on Wheels serves more seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels serves more seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Thunderstorm Phenomenon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderstorm Phenomenon"

Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.