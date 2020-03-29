Florida Forest Service fights several wildfires during the past week

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Abnormally warm weather coupled with a lack of adequate rainfall create an increased potential for wildfire activity. The Florida Forest Service responded to many of these wildfires over the weekend.

The largest is currently 119 acres in Fountain, Florida and 90 percent contained. Increased wind conditions,coming from variable directions,caused multiple containment issues for firefighter crews. The Florida Forest Service has required the use of an excavator, helicopter and heavy bulldozers to establish containment lines.

Hurricane Michael left 2.8 million acres of broken or downed timber on the ground. This debris is drying out quicker creating difficult conditions for forestry firefighters to establish contingency lines. These conditions are causing wildfires to grow faster and larger.

The Florida Forest Service is recommending everyone to be extremely cautious with any outdoor burning including pile burns, campfires,and outdoor grilling. The Florida panhandle is under moderate drought conditions causing escapes to escalate quickly.