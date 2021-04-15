Florida Education Commissioners says masks in schools should be voluntary next year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Education Commissioner is instructing school districts to make masks voluntary next school year.

Richard Corcoran sent a letter to all Superintendents Wednesday. In the letter, he says “Broad sweeping mandatory face-covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools”. He goes on to ask that districts that currently implement a mandated face-covering policy make their policy voluntary next school year.

Bay District Schools Superintendent, Bill Husfelt, says he agrees with the commissioner’s recommendation.

“I believe personally it will be off the table very soon. It’s something the school board will have to make, it’s a policy decision and I feel confident they’ll make that call,” Husfelt said.

He says they will bring the commissioner’s recommendation to the school board in May with regards to changing their policy.