Florida Disaster Fund helps communities after natural disasters

BAY COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Applications are due this Friday for the Florida Disaster Fund grant

The Volunteer Florida Foundation is creating this grant for organization’s that went through either Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Michael. The Florida Disaster Fund was created to help communities in Florida recover during and after emergencies or natural disasters.

Three million dollars will be available for Hurricane Michael recovery activities and five million dollars for Hurricane Irma.

Applications are due Friday night at 5 pm.

If you are interested in applying, click here.