Florida Department of Juvenile Justice suspends visitation at detention centers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice is suspending visitation at its juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs across the state.

The emergency order has been put into place until April 15.

According to the DJJ, they do not have any known or suspected cases at this time.

DJJ also instituted additional screening measures for outside vendors who work within the juvenile facilities.

Parents or family members should contact the facility where their child is located with any questions.

