Florida Department of Health wraps up health surveys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has been going door to door this week as they try to better understand the health of residents post Hurricane Michael.



They spent Tuesday through Thursday going to randomly selected households that represent the county well. They administred 153 surveys county-wide.



The surveys collected information regarding residents health issues before and after the storm. They also got information on what chronic illnesses residents have and if symptoms worsened after the hurricane.



People taking the surveys were also asked to rate their access to health care, making note of whether it was harder or not to receive help after the storm.



The department will analyze the information collected with state and local partners.



“We should know about by the end of the year, beginning of next year what that looks like and we’ll be sharing that information out with the community and of course our partners and things and we’ll be having meetings and things that we will invite people to to take a closer look at that,” said Heather Kretzer, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County.



The department of health will be heading to Gulf County next to collect the same information as they try to get a better look at the panhandles health post Hurricane Michael.