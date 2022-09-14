PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) holding three summits to discuss key issues within the community today.

The FDOH partnered with Bay County Health Improvement and invited more than 40 community partners to address five health priorities.

Five health priorities identified by the Bay County community are transportation, housing, substance abuse, access to care, and mental health.

Administrator and Health Officer at FDOH in Bay County Sandon Speedling said these important issues must be addressed.

” We are taking active steps and measures to address those needs and we can’t do it alone. That is why we invited our community partners,” said Speedling.” It brings awareness and education into the community so the people will be informed of areas that are maybe lacking.”

Health Officials said the work will continue in future meetings.