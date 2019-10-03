Florida Department of Health Bay County re-opens two WIC clinics

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health is now reopening two clinic locations in Bay County. 

They are reopening their women, infants and children clinics or better known as WIC clinics in Springfield and Southport. 

The Springfield location was changed to be used for the Springfield City Hall after the building was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. They will now return to their previous location at the Dove Church. 

The Southport building was also severely damaged by the storm, and their new building will now be co-located with the Children’s Dentistry clinic.

