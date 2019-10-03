Florida Department of Health advises Bay County residents to get flu shot

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health is reminding all Bay County residents to get their flu shot before the height of the season.

“Here in Northwest Florida our typical flu season is from October to March so we try to encourage everyone to get their shot before Halloween,” said Florida Department of Health’s public information officer Heather Kretzer.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s vaccine is updated from years past.

“Your flu shot from last year may not be effective any longer this year,” said Kretzer. “There also could be new strains of the flu that are added to the vaccination.”

They recommend the shot to everyone six months old and older, as flu viruses evolve quickly.

“This year’s shot is a very close match with the types of strains of flu that they expect to see,” Kretzer said. “They say that this is the best vaccination yet.”

Terrence Kolb is the medical director at Gulf Coast Regional and is worried about this year’s flu season.

“In light of what we had with Hurricane Michael, the entire community has had a decreased ability for medical access and medical care,” said Kolb.

He says in addition to the flu shot, there are other ways to stay healthy.

“Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene is the answer to all of this,” said Kolb.

The Florida Department of Health Bay County is now offering flu shots at its main location.

