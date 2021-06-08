Florida courtrooms returning to pre-pandemic operations

FLORIDA (WMBB) — The Florida Supreme Court announced chief judges across the state can start lifting COVID-19 restrictions like mask-wearing and social distancing starting June 21.

Chief Judge Christopher Patterson for the 14th Judicial Circuit forwarded data from the Florida Department of Health.

The data shows information for each county as to full vaccination rates for people 12 and older.

Bay County had a 4.3 percent positive rate with a vaccination rate of 38 percent.

Calhoun County had a 2.2 percent positive test rate with a 26 percent vaccination rate.

Gulf County had a 5.4 percent and Washington County had a 5.6 percent positive test rate.

Holmes County had a 4.6 percent positive test rate.

Attached below are the official documents