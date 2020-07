TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- Most beaches in the central and northern parts of Florida will be open for the Independence Day weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge.

In fact, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has long advocated for Floridians to exercise as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic, said he prefers people to be outside with July 4 holiday on the horizon.