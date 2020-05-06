Florida coronavirus: 68 deaths, 563 new cases in latest COVID-19 update

News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — There are now over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,002. There have been 6,557 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,539 — up 68 from Monday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Panhandle:

In Bay County, there are 76 cases of COVID-19.

In Jackson County, there are 23 cases of COVID-19.

In Washington County, there are currently 12 cases of COVID-19.

In Calhoun County, there is currently 19 cases of COVID-19.

In Walton County, there are 51 cases of COVID-19.

In Franklin County, there are two cases of COVID-19.

In Liberty County, there are 70 cases of COVID-19.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case of COVID-19.

In Holmes County there are 10 cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations"

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Bay County Resurfacing projects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Resurfacing projects"

More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line"
More Local News