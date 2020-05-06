Florida coronavirus: 68 deaths, 563 new cases in latest COVID-19 update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — There are now over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,002. There have been 6,557 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,539 — up 68 from Monday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Panhandle:

In Bay County, there are 76 cases of COVID-19.

In Jackson County, there are 23 cases of COVID-19.

In Washington County, there are currently 12 cases of COVID-19.

In Calhoun County, there is currently 19 cases of COVID-19.

In Walton County, there are 51 cases of COVID-19.

In Franklin County, there are two cases of COVID-19.

In Liberty County, there are 70 cases of COVID-19.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case of COVID-19.

In Holmes County there are 10 cases of COVID-19.