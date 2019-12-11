Florida Chief Resilience Officer visits Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. — When you think of Tyndall Air Force Base, lab coats and microscopes are not the first things that come to mind, but inside the Air Force Civil Engineering Center, that’s exactly what they’re using to rebuild the ‘base of the future.’

Dr. Jeff Owens works in the lab to develop new technology; from lightweight concretes that can quickly fix runways, to fabrics for uniforms that resist harmful chemicals and flames.

Owens spent the morning showcasing these developments to Florida’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dr. Julia Nesheiwat.

“Looking at how robust these labs are, I mean, this is tremendous,” said Dr. Nescheiwat.

The tour gave the state officials the chance to see how the installment is paving the way for the future; not only for the U.S. Air Force.

“As all Floridians know, we’re getting stronger storms and higher seas,” said Dr. Nescheiwat. “So we have to be able to prepare for and withstand for those natural disasters and those disruptions.”

Brigadier General Patrice Melancon, the Executive Director of the Tyndall Program Management Office, said this gives the base an even stronger presence in Tallahassee.

“We already have a very supportive local community,” said Brig. Gen. Melancon. “Knowing that the Governor and the state of Florida is interested in what we’re doing is really a terrific thing for us to have that advocacy.”

“Tyndall certainly has some unique innovations that I think will be very important to our national security,” said Dr. Nescheiwat.

Brig. Gen. Melancon said she hopes this will help the base receive more grants, in order to keep developing technology to rebuild the ‘base of the future’ as well as lead the way for national resilience projects in the years to come.