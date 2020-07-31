Florida CFO warns of rise in fraud amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As more people spend time at home due to the pandemic, state leaders are saying that fraud is on the rise and hackers and are finding new ways to steal people’s information. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, says it’s vital to constantly monitor your personal and business accounts.

He urges Floridians to check their credit card activity often and to sign up for email alerts warning them of fraudulent activity. Patronis also says to be extra careful when it comes to opening suspicious emails and attachments from unknown senders.

“What you’ve seen happen is the fraudsters that would typically take advantage of you via US mail or via the telephone or at your door step have had to transition. They know that there’s a bigger audience to choose from on electronics devices, email, click. So please if something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” said Patronis.

To report fraud to Patronis’ office, visit FraudFreeFlorida.com.