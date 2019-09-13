Florida CFO makes appointment in Blockchain Task Force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the appointment of former state representative and public service commissioner Ronald Brisé to the Florida Blockchain Task Force on Thursday.

Blockchain technology is the innovation that powers things such as bitcoin and can be used to create a permanent, public, transparent ledger system for compiling data.

The purpose of this task force will be to identify the economic growth and development opportunities presented by the technology for the state.

The task force will hold its first meeting on September 23rd in Tallahassee. Other