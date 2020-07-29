Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis shares insurance tips ahead of potential tropical storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–When preparing for storms, it’s important to make sure you document your property to prepare for any damages that may occur. You should take photos before storms arrive and keep a record of the condition your home.

Experts recommend reviewing your insurance policy to ensure you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property. Flooding is usually the leading cause of home damage, so it’s important to make sure you have flood insurance.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, encourages residents to speak with their insurance agent before storms arrive to walk through their policy rather than waiting until it’s too late.

“Some coverages may not be eligible because there is a storm in the Atlantic, it’s not necessarily a named storm, different insurance companies have different polices about making changes to your policy based on where the storm is,” said Jimmy Patronis.

When you file a claim, Patronis says adjusters will photograph your property, so having your own records of what the property looked like prior to being damaged will help with receiving coverage.