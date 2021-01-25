Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis calls for Olympics to move to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee Monday encouraging them relocate the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan, to Florida.

Patronis’ movement to bring the Olympics to the Sunshine State began after “recent media reports have stated that leaders in Japan have ‘privately’ concluded that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place.”

In his letter to the IOC, Patronis cites Florida’s tourism numbers, Walt Disney World, NFL cities, and the NBA ‘bubble’ as reasons for the committee to consider Florida as a safe destination for the Summer Games.

Dear ⁦@Olympics⁩ Committee, I know this is a very informal way to interview for this prestigious opportunity but I would like to thread a few references for your consideration……. https://t.co/xe8tvzsLvk — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 25, 2021

Here is the letter Patronis sent to the IOC: