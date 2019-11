(WMBB) — Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis is continuing his Hurricane Michael Insurance Villages by hosting two events in Jackson and Calhoun Counties.

Over 20 insurance companies will be at each village to assist with outstanding claims.

The first event is taking place Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Rivertown Community Church, located at 19359 SR 71 North in Blountstown.

The second insurance village is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2741 Penn Ave in Marianna.