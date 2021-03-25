State CFO calls on Trump to build social network in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s CFO is asking former President Donald Trump to be a job creator in the state.

CFO Jimmy Patronis, reacting to the news by a Trump staffer that the former president is building his own social network for conservative voices, is asking Trump to build it in Florida.

“Many Floridians are thrilled and excited over the prospect of you pursuing your own digital platform. The fact is Big Tech went after you like never before,” Patronis wrote. “These tech firms are not being honest brokers in how they deal with the public – they’re using their power to shutdown conservative voices. It’s not fair. The idea of you launching a platform to provide conservative voices with a safe space to speak their minds is exactly what our nation needs.”

Under this new Trump business a thousand other technology businesses could bloom, Patronis added.

“The fact is you’re blessed with a Midas touch, and if you are starting a new tech business, inevitably there will be competition to go after the golden-goose, and Florida can’t rest on its laurels,” Patronis wrote. “I know you clearly love Florida enough to have left New York, but I also know that at the end of the day, you’re focused on the financials of your enterprise. Moreover, with California doing everything possible to shut down their businesses, Mar-a-Lago could become the epicenter of Florida’s technology renaissance.”

You can read Patronis’ full letter below:

President Donald Trump

1100 S Ocean Blvd.

Palm Beach, FL 33480



Dear President Trump:



Being a former businessman, I have always been impressed with job creators, like yourself, whose labor grow jobs and opportunities for thousands of families. With recent reports that you are pursuing the development of your own digital media platform, I want to do everything possible to ensure this new venture happens in Florida.



I have spent the greater part of my life in business and know what kind of effort it takes to hire staff, build infrastructure and utilize technology to ensure customers get a great product at a good price, in the most efficient manner possible. Moreover, as the State’s Chief Financial Officer, I serve on the Board of Directors of Enterprise Florida, Inc. and can help provide access to the state’s business development tools. Also as a former Public Service Commissioner, I can assist with any challenges that may arise related to access to power that’s critical for supporting technology infrastructure.



Many Floridians are thrilled and excited over the prospect of you pursuing your own digital platform. The fact is Big Tech went after you like never before. These tech firms are not being honest brokers in how they deal with the public – they’re using their power to shutdown conservative voices. It’s not fair. The idea of you launching a platform to provide conservative voices with a safe space to speak their minds is exactly what our nation needs.



The fact is you’re blessed with a Midas touch, and if you are starting a new tech business, inevitably there will be competition to go after the golden-goose, and Florida can’t rest on its laurels. I know you clearly love Florida enough to have left New York, but I also know that at the end of the day, you’re focused on the financials of your enterprise. Moreover, with California doing everything possible to shut down their businesses, Mar-a-Lago could become the epicenter of Florida’s technology renaissance.



To that end, I would love the opportunity to connect you and your team with the right officials for your new business to succeed in Florida. Between Florida’s colleges and universities, our infrastructure, private sector partners and business development entities, Florida has what it takes for your new venture to succeed in the Sunshine State. Please contact my office at (850) 413-4900 to discuss how we can make a win-win for the Trump Brand and Florida.



Sincerely,

Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer