Florida bars can reopen on Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Effective September 14, bars in Florida will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

According to a news release by the State of Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, an emergency order was issued that allows bars and other alcoholic beverage venues to resume sales of alcoholic beverages starting Monday, September 14.

All businesses must comply within the parameters of Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s recovery as established in Executive Order 20-139.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears.

“It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic,” Beshears said.