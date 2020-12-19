Florida Auction Network hosts auction for Government surplus vehicles and tools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Some lucky community members had the opportunity to get a new ride at a very low price Saturday morning, as the Florida Auction Network auctioned off tons of cars and other items.

The items featured in the auction were government surplus vehicles and tools, which came from agencies like the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Callaway, the city of Panama City Beach and more.

Those planning the event said the funds derived from the auction will go back into government budgets to provide better services to the community.

“Everybody took home some good bargains and some good deals we had some nice trucks, tractors, and equipment, tools, and other goodies, but we have more auctions coming up in the new year,” said Florida Auction Network LLC. Manager, Jon Sewell.

