Flooding in Panama City Beach leaves some stranded in a west end community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Heavy rain caused extensive flash flooding in some areas of Panama City Beach.

Jamaican Lake is a neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach. It sits beside a lake that bears the same name.

When that lake overflows, water floods the street and sometimes the homes.

Many of the residents cannot leave their homes because they cannot drive through the high water.

Brian Morris decided to park his truck in the middle of the road to keep people from driving through. That way they won’t get stuck or push water up against the houses.

Morris has lived in the Jamaican Lake community for four years and said while this is only the second time the flooding has been this bad, it’s the second year in a row.

“We’ve had garage doors caved in, garages flooded,” Morris said. “We actually have several here now where it seems to be mostly in the garage and not in the homes this time but it’s only a matter of time before the water gets back in the home.”

Last year, Morris said Hurricane Sally brought flooding that caused significant damage.

Bobbie Brigman is a 70-year-old resident who was stranded in her home as a result of Thursday’s flooding.

Brigman said Hurricane Sally was so bad, sewage came up through her shower drain.

She hopes the rain stops as she is nervous it might happen again.

“Residents here that can’t leave their homes, we went and checked on them this morning,” Morris said. “Last time we had to evacuate them out in trucks and vehicles to get them out of here in the last flood. But we just need some help from the county.”

Morris said he has had an engineer survey the area and has discussed the drainage issues with the county but has yet to receive any help.