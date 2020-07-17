Floating lessons can save children’s lives

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — While wearing shoes, a diaper, and all of her clothes, 13-month-old, Magnolia Valazquez, accomplished a major goal for her age— she stopped herself from sinking to the bottom of a pool.

Of course, Magnolia wasn’t alone — ISR instructor Michelle Waldrip was right by her side, coaching and cheering her on.

It’s been six weeks since Magnolia’s mom, Susan Valazquez signed her daughter up for ISR lessons. She said at first she wasn’t sure what to expect but has been very pleased with the process.

Now Valazquez said she can breathe a little easier when her daughter is around large bodies of water, knowing she could float if the worst happened.

But it took a lot of work to get Magnolia to this point and Waldrip said the fully clothed step is a vital one — it’s critical because most fall-in accidents don’t happen when children are in their bathing suits.

“At the end of ISR lessons we do what we call check out procedures,” Waldrip said. “We work through different fall-in scenarios with their clothes on.”

Waldrip said the added weight can throw a child off if they fell in unexpectedly.

“We do think it’s important for them to figure out how to problem-solve with all their clothes on as well as with their swimming clothes on,” Waldrip said. “I’ve hopped in the water with clothes and shoes on and it’s not easy.”

Waldrip said in ISR training, the step is important but only for children who have been properly trained. Parents mustn’t toss their untrained children into the pool.

“It can really upset them and probably make the kids pretty mad at the parents,” Waldrip said. “We’ve worked up to that place in lessons that they can safely show their skills with the clothes on.”

When the time comes, Waldrip said she’s gentle, knowing it can be hard for parents to watch their kids go in fully dressed.

“I place them gently in the water with their clothes on,” Waldrip said. “Sometimes we have to make a few little adjustments so they can see where buoyancy is with the clothes on.”

Valazquez said watching her daughter succeed was thrilling.

“It’s pretty exciting, still scary, and she’s doing so amazing, Velazquez said. She’s definitely more brave around the water so that means we’ve gotta watch more. She has a good love for the water and I think she respects it too.”

For more on ISR and pool drowning statistics, check out Experts warn adults: children drown in silence.