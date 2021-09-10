Flea Across Florida returns to Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida’s longest open market, Flea Across Florida, is back for September 10th and 11th.

Washington County hosts a location for this event at T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley.

The biannual event stretches along Highway 90 from Pensacola to Jacksonville.

The owner of T&B Hidden Treasures, Bill Tinsley, says he has seen many peculiar items in his eight years participating in the event.

Objects such as anvils, centuries-old firearms, and glass made with uranium.

Tinsley says he plans to continue doing the event for the foreseeable future.

For a full list of Flea Across Florida locations, visit their Facebook page.