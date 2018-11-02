Flagler County Rolls in Massive Donation to Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A massive donation came rolling into Bay District school's transportation center Thursday afternoon as school districts across the state rushed to help after Hurricane Michael.

Flagler County school district drove three buses filled with school supplies, a semi truck with chairs and desks and two box trucks to Bay District transportation center. The buses are lightly used but Flagler County printed 'Bay District Schools' on the side of the bus so they are ready to go. Bay District was already short buses before Hurricane Michael hit, destroying nine more. A brand new bus costs about $120,000.

"It's difficult for all districts because of the cost of buses. To have enough on hand and then for a district to essentially sacrifice their operation to assist us, well what do you say besides wow thank you so much for the assistance," said Bay District Transportation Director Michael Carter.

Pasco County schools are generously donating 20 more buses. Bay District sent drivers down to pick them up. Columbia County schools refueled the buses on the way back, showing just how many districts are stepping up to help out.