FL Republican Candidates Stop By Lynn Haven For Community BBQ

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - Big names in the Florida Republican Party gathered in Lynn Haven for a BBQ for those impacted by the storm.

Governor Rick Scott, congressman Ron DeSantis, attorney general Pam Bondi, judge Ashley Moodi, and CFO Jimmy Patronis, just to name a few, were all in attendance for a community BBQ event at Sharon Sheffield Park.

All of them addressed the crowd on their resilience and reminded them to make sure that they go out and vote even during this tough time.

Governor Rick Scott even commented on the recovery efforts and commended president Trump on his commitment to rebuilding after Michael.

"He is absolutely committed to making sure that the federal resources are here. I'm going to make sure the state resources are here and I know you have a lot of local people doing a good job. The mayor of Lynn Haven, Margo Anderson, does a really good job working hard. My wife and I enjoyed being here," said Gov. Rick Scott.

Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis are both on the ballot Nov. 6.

