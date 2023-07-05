WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five people were injured in a crash in Washington County shortly before midnight on July 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 38-year-old Atlanta man was driving a truck south on State Road 79, near Millers Ferry Road while a 16-year-old Chipley teenager was driving a sport utility vehicle on State Road 79, near Millers Ferry Road. Troopers wrote that the Atlanta man traveled into the teen’s “lane of travel resulting in the” crash.

The crash caused the SUV to overturn, troopers added. The driver of the truck, along with the driver of the SUV and two of his passengers had serious injuries. A child in the truck suffered minor injuries.