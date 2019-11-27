Five new firefighters join Panama City Police Department

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department swore in five new firefighters on Tuesday at their pinning and award ceremony. 

The department also made several promotions and recognized three crews with special citations for certain incidents they responded to. 

Fire Department Chief, Alex Baird, gave out two life saving awards too, which he says is the highest honor award that the department can give out. 

Baird says he is proud of his men and their hard work and is excited to get these new firefighters on board. 

“I love seeing these new firefighters come in with lots of enthusiasm, wanting to do the job, aggressive and ready to move forward,” Baird said. 

The fire department still has five firefighter positions to fill and plans to fill these positions early next year. 

