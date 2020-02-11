Five local firefighters complete high-intensity training course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Panama City this past weekend, both local and visiting firefighters were put to the test in high-intensity skills training. 

Of the 28 firefighters who took part in the “F.L.A.M.E.S.” course, 11 completed it. Of those 11, three were from the Panama City Fire Department, one from the Panama City Beach Fire Department and one from Bay County Emergency Services. 

“F.L.A.M.E.S.” is an acronym for Firefighters Laboring and Mastering Essential Skills. It is a training course out of Georgia that was hosted in Panama City. 

The course is designed to put the firefighters through basic skills training, but under mentally and physically exhausting conditions to prepare them for intense emergency situations.

PCPD Battalion Chief, David Collier, was one of the seven Panama City firefighters to participate, and says it was an honor to be apart of. 

“It goes to show what we do as a trade,” Collier said. “How we take our job so seriously and it just shows the community how involved we are in our job and how seriously we take it. We want to do the best that we can to provide that service to the community.”

