Five arrested in child porn sting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa sheriff’s deputies arrested five people in different child porn cases earlier this month.

Christopher Howard

“Cyber investigators and (School Resource Officers) combined their efforts to combat dangerous child pornography crimes in Okaloosa County,” officials wrote in a news release. “The School Resource Officers provided the personnel to execute the search warrants produced by the many hours of difficult investigative work the Cyber Crimes Unit had already invested.”

Curtis Jordan

Christopher J. Howard, 30, of Crestview was charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography. Deputies said they discovered 54 images or videos of child pornography and victims were as young as 4.

John Peloquin

Talon C. Gamblin, 20, of Crestview was charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Deputies said they discovered 64 images or videos of child pornography recovered and victims were as young as 7.

Michael J. Wilson, 18, of Shalimar was charged with 25 counts possession of child pornography. More than 2000 images or videos of child pornography were recovered and victims were as young as age 2.

Michael Wilson

Talon Gamblin

Curtis G. Jordan, 49, of Holt was charged with 30 counts possession of child pornography. More than 4000 images or videos were recovered and victims were as young as 3.

John E. Peloquin, 56, of Shalimar was charged with 15 counts possession of child pornography. 15 images or videos of child pornography recovered and victims were as young as 5.