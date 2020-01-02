Fitness professionals give tips on how to keep New Year’s health resolutions going strong all year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — With the New Year comes new gym memberships, as people put their New Year’s fitness resolutions into high gear.

“January being the resolution month, we do see, kind of an uptick in memberships,” said Matt Davis, the General Manager for Sequence Fitness in Panama City Beach.

He said that uptick doesn’t last long.

“Some of that, you know, unfortunately starts to drop off after the first three months,” said Davis.

He said that it’s due to several things, the biggest reason being unattainable goals.

“They get a little bit overly-ambitious to start with,” said Davis. “They bite off more than they can chew.”

He said that a common mistake beginner exercisers make is wearing themselves out quickly with big goals, not realizing the time commitment it takes to reach them, which leads to another issue.

“They work out for a month, two months and not see any progression,” said Nicole McNeese, the Fitness Director at Sequence Fitness. “That’s what makes people not come into the gym.”

McNeese said that can be fixed by setting small goals and mixing up your fitness routine to keep it interesting.

“That way you know you’re shocking your body every day to get the best results,” she said.

She said you can mix it up by taking fitness classes or working out with a friend.

Also, she said keeping your diet on track can make a big difference.

“You can’t out-train a bad diet,” said McNeese. “You have to put those nutrients back into your body, quality foods.”

Davis said to remember that the first step in keeping the commitment is just showing up to the gym even when you don’t want to.

“Once you really realize how important it is, you won’t stop,” said Davis.