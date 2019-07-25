“Fishing with Jim” dogs up for adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heidi and Gracie, the two dachshunds featured on “Fishing with Jim” on News 13, are now up for adoption.

Jim Wilson hosted the show on News 13 for several years, and Heidi and Gracie frequently made appearances. Jim recently moved into an assisted living facility, and his wife, Pat, is allergic to the dogs. She is now looking for a new home for them

Heidi and Gracie, both dachshunds, are now up for adoption. Pat Wilson said she’s had trouble finding a rescue or person to take them.

“The thought of me getting rid of them is just- I can’t even think about it … but considering the fact that I can’t have them sleep in my room because i have allergies to dogs, that’s the problem,” Pat Wilson said. “They miss Jim so much that all they do is bark unless I let them in my room at night.”

Heidi and Gracie are a bonded pair and Pat Wilson wants them adopted together. Heidi is 14, and Gracie is between 13-14.

Pat says an older couple might be good to adopt them, but she wants someone to love them and says they are “wonderful companions.” She is not sure how Heidi and Gracie would be around children.

If you are interested in adopting them, contact Pat Wilson at 850-896-2536.