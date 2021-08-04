“Fishing with Jim” dogs “thriving” two years after adoption

DOTHAN, Ala. (WMBB) — Heidi and Gracie, the two dachshunds featured on “Fishing with Jim” on News 13, were adopted two years ago and are thriving, according to their owner.

Fay Ferrell of Dothan, Ala. said the two dogs are “healthy, happy, and have the run of a dog-friendly home with doggie dogs, ramps, and a fenced yard in which to chase squirrels and rabbits.”

News 13 first reported in 2019 that Heidi was 14 years old, and Gracie was between 13 and 14 years old. They are now living beyond the average life span of canines.

Pat Wilson, Jim’s wife, was initially worried about putting the dogs up for adoption after Jim moved into an assisted living facility.

“The thought of me getting rid of them is just… I can’t even think about it,” Pat Wilson said in 2019. “They miss Jim so much that all they do is bark unless I let them in my room at night.”

Ferrell adopted the two pups on August 3, 2019. Jim Wilson died in March of last year. Ferrell says she continues to give Pat glowing updates on the dogs.