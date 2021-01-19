Fishing pier to be constructed in Parker near Tyndall Bridge

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB)–If you enjoy fishing and live in the inland areas of Bay County, you’re in luck. A brand new fishing pier is being constructed in Parker and should be complete by next year.

The project has been in the works for 8 to 10 years. It will be built at Gilbert Park by the Tyndall Bridge. The pier will be around 3 to 500 feet long and will extend out into the channel. It will feature lights and be open 24/7 for fishermen and anyone wanting to come out and enjoy all that it has to offer.

City officials say the project should go out to bid in the coming months.

“Everybody loves Gilbert Park anyway because of the picnicking and the boat launch there so there’s a lot of people coming there, to begin with so this is just going to add a whole element that’s hard to find around here,” said Rich Musgrave, the Mayor for the City of Parker.

Musgrave says construction should start in the fall and the project will be complete by early 2022.