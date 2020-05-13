First woman promoted to engineer in Panama City Fire Department history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amanda Scoggin is used to breaking barriers.

Scoggin is one of the few female firefighters at the Panama City Fire Department and this week she reached another milestone.

Scoggin became the first woman to be promoted at the department when she was named a fire engineer on Tuesday.

A fire engineer is responsible for the fire engines, making sure that they are clean and running correctly and efficiently.

Scoggin says she is overwhelmed by the support from her friends, family, and colleagues surrounding her promotion. The fire department held a small ceremony which it streamed via Facebook Live. She says she has family and friend in Mississippi and Texas that all tuned in to watch.

“She is a great employee, an asset to the organization and I see a great future for her here in the department as well.” Panama City Fire Department fire chief Alex Baird says.

Despite having only served on the Panama City Fire Department for three years, Scoggin’s uniform is heavily decorated to note her achievements. She has two full rows of ribbons, and it starting a third, stitched onto her shirt, along with her newly minted engineers medals.

“I don’t even think I have that many,” Baird says.

Out of all of her notable milestones with the fire department, it’s hard for Scoggin to choose a favorite.

“I feel like it should be something big,” she says. Then she says that her favorite days are the ones that she go to help and rescue elderly people.

“Every time I do that it just reiterates why I’m here,” she says.

Out of 75 firefighters in the department, Scoggin is one of three female firefighters.

“Over the past several years,’ Baird said, “Women have been coming into the fire service. And my stance has always been, ‘hey, if you can do the job, you should be in the fire service.”

“Women can do this,” Baird added. “We want to hire more.”

Scoggin was also the first woman appointed to the department’s prestigious Urban Search and Rescue unit.

“Not tootin’ any horns,” she said. “Just sayin’.”