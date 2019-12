HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Bonifay Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. with crews arriving within five minutes to the scene of two wrecked vehicles located on Highway 79 near East Martin Road.

Tools were used to remove one entrapped patient who was then transported by Holmes County EMS to an area trauma center.

According to Bonifay Fire Rescue, no other patients were transported from the scene.