First responders spend Christmas holiday working

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While many people have Christmas off or spend the day with family, for local first responders, the day gives them another chance to serve the community.

Lifeguard EMS staff spent Wednesday going out on medical calls.

“No matter what during the holidays, we still have to have ambulance services and patients still need to go from the homes back to the hospitals so it’s important what we do,” paramedic Rick Cowan said.

“Health care is important and people get sick all the time no matter the holiday and that’s what we’re here for, to help people in need,” EMT Jamie Roberts said.

News 13 also visited the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue team, who celebrated Christmas at the firehouse.

“It’s what we’re born to do, we love serving our community, we’ve got a bunch of great guys here more than willing to go out on that call,” Captain Craig Robarts said.

First responders, like firefighter and EMT David Shephard, say they’re just doing their job by working on a holiday.

“Somebody’s gotta do it, we gotta be here for the people when they need us most,” Shephard said. “You know, it could be today, tomorrow, anytime.”

Others say working while others rest, no matter what day, is rewarding.

“I love it, it’s a blessing to be able to serve the community and it just feels really good to be able to help people,” firefighter Trent Poe said.