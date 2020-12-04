Two young children die from crash in PCB

First responders were on scene Friday afternoon at a serious crash with injuries at Coconut Creek in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders are on scene at Front Beach Road in front of Coconut Creek Family Fun Park after a serious crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle and his 6-year-old sister also died as a result of the wreck.

Officials are still trying to determine how this vehicle ended up crashing into the Park. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.