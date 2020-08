A wreck at Highway 77 and E. Highway 388. Photo by Curtis Williams.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene at a serious crash at Highway 77 and East Highway 388.

The southbound lanes of Highway 77 were blocked Thursday afternoon, according to the Bay County Traffic Management Center.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.