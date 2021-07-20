Fatal wreck under investigation in Walton County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 23-year-old Panama City Beach man was killed in a wreck Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a Sport Utility Vehicle east on Interstate 10 in Walton County at about 2 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle rotated through the grass median and into the westbound lanes.

His SUV was then struck by a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes, troopers wrote.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash. A driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/20/21

Weather Forecast Panama City 7-19-2021

A new camp in Panama City Beach is changing young lives this summer

Panhandle Law Enforcement join together decrease fatal car accidents

Arrest made in Panama City murder

Local organization to host Bunco fundraising event

More Local News

Don't Miss