Fatal wreck under investigation in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 23-year-old Panama City Beach man was killed in a wreck Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a Sport Utility Vehicle east on Interstate 10 in Walton County at about 2 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle rotated through the grass median and into the westbound lanes.

His SUV was then struck by a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes, troopers wrote.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash. A driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were uninjured.