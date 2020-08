MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has died and another was seriously injured after a dump truck collided with a pick-up truck at Highway 73 and Magnolia Road.

A helicopter arrived on the scene to help first responders with victims. The incident happened about 12:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.