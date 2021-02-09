UPDATE: Three dead in crash at Highway 388 and State 77

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people are dead after a sedan struck a truck on Highway 388 Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials on scene said the sedan was headed east at about 60 miles per hour on Highway 388 when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a truck head-on. Troopers said the initial investigation shows that four people were in the Buick and no one was wearing a seatbelt.

Three of the four people in the sedan died. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. An individual in the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OUR PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders are on scene at a serious traffic crash at Highway 388 and State 77 in Bay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash has a fatality. It is unclear at this time how many people were injured in the wreck.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Highway 388 is shut down west of Highway 77.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

